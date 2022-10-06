After two days of gains, the market moved lower amid stronger-than-expected job gains and an oil production output cut from OPEC+.
Growth-style investments underperformed value-style investments as markets anticipate further Federal Reserve tightening.
Bond yields moved higher while prices fell, with the 10-year rate around 3.75 percent.
Oil was up sharply to more than $87 per barrel after an announcement from OPEC+ for a 2 million barrels-per-day output cut to meet falling demand.
Crude oil was up $1.36 at $87.88 and the spot price of gold was down $5.00 to $1,725.50.
On the international front Asian shares were higher while European shares were lower.
The economy added 208,000 jobs for the month of September, better than the expected 200,000 and likely giving the Fed further cover to hike rates aggressively on its mission to combat high inflation.
The labor market has been a bright spot in the economy as employers continue to hire, putting upward pressure on wages and inflation.
The business services sector added the highest number of jobs. However, job gains haven’t een universal, with the services, information and financial activities sector cutting jobs.
The information sector has been cutting jobs for some time, as it expects a slowdown in economic growth and consumer spending.
Analysts said they have seen large companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google freeze hiring an even start layoffs in recent months.
OPEC+ announced an output cut today in the region of 2 million barrels per day.
OPEC+ is hoping to shore up prices, ass global demand for energy falls with global growth softening amid a confluence of headwinds.
The move from OPEC+ will likely increase tensions between U.S. and Saudi Arabia after the president tried to dissuade them from cutting output.
Analysts said they think rising energy costs will further pressure economic growth globally as countries struggle with already-high inflation and rising interest rates.
Global central banks are trying to reset the demand-supply dynamics in the market and hopefully put downward pressure on price growth.
