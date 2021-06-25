As growth in Chaffee County continues apace, so too is the rural/urban interface expanding and coming under increasing pressure. People drawn here for the rural character, open space and view corridors are often unaware of the role that the ranching and farming community plays in both creating and maintaining these characteristics.
Accordingly, in 2008 Chaffee County adopted the Right to Ranch ordinance as part of the land use code. The purpose of the ordinance was to inform all landowners of their and their neighbors’ rights and responsibilities with regard to the county’s rural heritage and practices. Given the significant influx of new residents to the area in the last few years, it is perhaps worth reviewing the general concepts of the ordinance.
In addition to recognizing the importance of the ranching and farming community to our county’s history, community and economy, the ordinance lays out the rights and responsibilities that accompany owning property in rural zones.
The first issue addressed relates to irrigation ditches and reminds property owners that an irrigation ditch flowing across your property does not bring with it the right to use that water beyond allowing livestock and other domestic animals to drink out of it. The ordinance also reminds property owners that each irrigation ditch comes with an access easement, allowing the owners of the ditch water to come onto your property for maintenance purposes.
Colorado is an “open range” state, meaning it is the obligation of the property owner to fence out livestock, not the obligation of the rancher to fence in. Fencing livestock out also means fencing dogs in, so they cannot harass livestock.
Occasions where fencing out can be an issue include when a rancher is moving livestock from one pasture to another along rural roads. Although doing their best to keep cattle moving, cows do like to wander, and those freshly planted geraniums in your front yard make a welcome change from a diet of alfalfa.
Time and tide wait for no one, so as with anybody working to the rhythms and cycles of Mother Nature, farmers and ranchers seldom keep regular hours. Calves are born when they want to, crops need to be harvested when they are ready, and so the noise, odor and dust that accompany these activities are part and parcel of working these irregular hours and living in a rural area.
Living in places with strong rural and farming roots serves us all a reminder, not only of the history and heritage of the community we choose to live in, but also of our common connection to the land that provides our sources of food, and to the economic, social and environmental benefits that derive from these roots.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
