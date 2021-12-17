Clutterless Concepts recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Clutterless Concepts is a Colorado-based residential service offering personalized organization for the home.
Owner Mallory Zintak said she is passionate about creating beautiful spaces, but more than just the aesthetics, she builds systems and solutions that support her clients’ everyday lifestyles to help them achieve a clutter-free, stress-free home. Each home organizing project begins with a needs assessment and planning discussion that includes a tour of areas of concern.
For more information call Zintak at 484-269-4518 or visit www.clutterlessconcepts.com.
