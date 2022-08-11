The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in July, while analysts had been expecting an 8.7 percent rise.
The rise, albeit steep, points to a peak in inflation that is behind us, with price growth beginning to slow in the face of ailing oil prices and aggressive Federal Reserve policy.
Prices rose a mere 5.9 percent if you strip out volatile food and energy, a measure dubbed “core” inflation.
A few key familiar drivers kept inflation high, however, with food, housing and used cars still posting significant year-on-year gains.
Another concerning trend was that service price growth is increasing, as the shift in consumer demand from goods to services continues.
On the whole, though the latest CPI reading is a positive sign that the Federal Reserve could be having an impact on inflation, and that there is at least light at the end of the tunnel.
Analysts said they think the report will impact markets and the economy in the following ways:
Equities were up sharply today on the news that inflation could be easing. Equity markets could be pricing in higher global consumer demand as inflation fades, i.e., demand-reduction concerns are easing.
Bond yields also fell, and the yield curve steepened somewhat, indicating that fixed-income investor sentiment around an imminent recession might have already bottomed, as investors gauge the impact on Federal Reserve rate hikes in the months ahead.
Analysts wrote “we don’t think we are out of the woods yet, though, as there are still significant headwinds to the market, including higher borrowing costs and a still-volatile geopolitical landscape.”
Expect further market volatility as inflation and economic growth data plays out over the rest of 2022 and into early 2023.
Not yet “significant progress”
The latest CPI report will likely do little to dissuade the Federal Reserve from hiking rates aggressively at its September meeting, with markets currently pricing in a 50-basis-point (0.5 percent) hike.
The Fed has been looking for signs of “significant” progress on the inflation front before pausing its rate-hiking cycle, and the current “real” interest rate is still well into negative territory, even after the lower CPI reading.
Additionally, a strong labor market likely gives the Fed the cover it needs to raise rates, while also avoiding a recession in the short term.
Investors have been concerned that historically high inflation will reduce demand in the mid- to long-term, as higher prices lead to lower purchasing power for consumers.
Demand reduction can lead to contracting periods of gross domestic product growth and recessions, but the latest reading lowers that concern somewhat and likely boosts sentiment for global growth, in our view.
Further declines in inflationary pressures could prove to boost consumer demand as wages rise.
However, many things need to go right for inflation to fall without the economy slipping into a recession, and global headwinds, like slow-to-return oil production, are still mounting. Analysts think GDP growth will be below the long-term average for the rest of the year, with recessionary risks rising in early to mid-2023 as restrictive Fed policy bites.
