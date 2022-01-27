Equity markets started the day higher, boosted by solid earnings by Microsoft, but pared gains after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its hawkish stance.
The Fed signaled it will start raising interest rates in March and shrink its bond holdings after liftoff has begun.
After leading the indexes on the downside in recent weeks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform today. Yet investor anxiety and volatility remain high as policy shifts to combat inflation.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose following the Fed meeting, as did the U.S. dollar.
Oil finished higher for the second day, supported by the ongoing political tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
In light of the recent volatility, all eyes were on the Fed this afternoon as it looks to normalize policy. The committee kept rates steady but set the table for the first rate hike and the end to quantitative easing (bond buying) in March.
With inflation running at an almost 40-year high and the unemployment rate falling below 4 percent, the Fed has made a “hawkish” pivot, and today’s meeting served the role of preparing the markets for the policy actions ahead.
The Fed communicated its plan to reduce its near $9 trillion balance sheet after it begins raising rates, but Chairman Jerome Powell gave no hint on when that might begin.
With upside risks to inflation, Powell did not rule out hiking rates faster by moving at every meeting, which spooked the market.
However, the Fed may tighten more aggressively than what the market is already pricing in, which is four hikes this year.
After a lousy start to the year with the S&P 500 experiencing its first correction in almost two years, market sentiment remains fragile.
The prospects of tightening monetary policy has triggered an adjustment to valuations across the board, with speculative investments and non-profitable, high-growth stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off this year.
While upcoming Fed rate hikes are likely to continue to weigh on valuations, that this headwind could be offset by rising corporate earnings, as has happened historically.
In each of the last five Fed tightening cycles since 1985, the S&P 500 was able to generate moderate but positive returns between the first rate hike and the last, supported by a growing economy and rising earnings.
Given the pent-up consumer demand for services, a strong labor market, and household financial conditions, and the ramp-up in buybacks, expect corporate earnings to continue to rise despite the likely peak in profit margins.
Elevated volatility could persist, but given the still-solid fundamental backdrop and not yet restrictive Fed policy, the recent pullback and any potential further weakness could present a compelling opportunity for investors.
