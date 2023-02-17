Chamber corner – SOL (Spice of Life) Catering & Bartending

SOL (Spice of Life) Catering & Bartending recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners Azaria Noud and Quinn Langan have 40 combined years of experience in the food and beverage industry.
Spice of Life offers full-service catering and bartending for weddings, social and corporate events.
The owners said every food and bar menu is custom catered to the customer’s needs and flavor profiles.
Emphasis is put on natural, locally sourced, high-quality ingredients, and gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options are available upon request.
Bartending services vary from full open bar packages to consultation and pickup.
