Chamber corner – SOL (Spice of Life) Catering & Bartending

Azaria Noud of SOL (Spice of Life) Catering & Bartending cuts the ribbon to mark membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. Members of the chamber board and Vaqueros joined in the celebration. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Dave Chelf, Hank Martin, Noud, Quinn Langan and Gary Buchanan. Middle: Wade Harris, Mark Moore, Art Gentile, Jason Benci, Maureen Schultz and Harry Payton. Back: Michael Varnum, Sam Johnson and Dan Ridenour.

 

 Courtesy photo

SOL (Spice of Life) Catering & Bartending recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owners Azaria Noud and Quinn Langan have 40 combined years of experience in the food and beverage industry. 

