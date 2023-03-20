Markets lower as banks remain under pressure

Equities closed lower on Friday as turmoil in the banking sector continues. While regulators have moved quickly to backstop depositors and limit the spillover from bank failures, markets remain on edge as the focus shifts toward other smaller lenders amid speculation over which banks could also be vulnerable. 

The technology sector was a leader today, helped by further declines in interest rates. 

