Markets lower as banks remain under pressure

Equities closed lower on Friday as turmoil in the banking sector continues. While regulators have moved quickly to backstop depositors and limit the spillover from bank failures, markets remain on edge as the focus shifts toward other smaller lenders amid speculation over which banks could also be vulnerable.
The technology sector was a leader today, helped by further declines in interest rates.
The 10-year Treasury yield is back near 3.4 precent, a level last seen in January.
Consumer staples, utilities and health care stocks also outperformed today, reflecting a more defensive posture.
Market jitters were not surprising heading into the weekend, given the notable amount of uncertainty and the fluid situation with certain banks. That said, despite the significant market swings in recent days, equity markets held on to gains for the week.
While the challenges in the banking system have been front and center, the Federal Reserve will share the spotlight next week as markets await the central bank’s latest interest rate announcement.
The Fed is in a precarious position as it balances the fight against inflation with the emerging disruptions in the banking system. We suspect monetary authorities will seek to address both, moving ahead with a smaller 0.25 precent rate hike while acknowledging that financial system challenges will influence its rate hiking path ahead.
As recently as last week, consensus expectations were pricing in several more rate hikes in the coming months. Those expectations have been adjusted, anticipating a less restrictive path ahead. The Fed can’t abandon its resolve on combating inflation, but we do think its role in addressing banking system challenges will prompt it to end its rate hikes faster than anticipated.
Global growth forecasts have been reduced recently as rate hikes across international central banks alongside the recent bank turmoil are expected to weigh on economic activity.
Commodities like oil traded lower on Friday amid expectations for lower demand in the future. Gold and the U.S. dollar have rallied as investors seek safe-haven assets amid the jump in volatility.
Although it’s been a challenging path with this latest situation adding a new dynamic to the bear market, in our view, we are approaching an opportunity for markets to look across the valley.
The most challenging periods in the market often create opportunities for investors with a disciplined approach and a long-term view. We haven’t seen the last of the choppy waters, but investors can employ a broader perspective and systematic investing strategies to take advantage of pullbacks and best position for a more sustainable rebound ahead.
