U.S. stocks closed down Wednesday.
The financials sector declined the least, while real estate performed the worst.
Target Corporation’s stock closed up over 12 percent after reporting record second-quarter comparable-sales growth of 24.3 percent.
Minutes from the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) were released today and indicated lowered estimates for economic growth in the second half of the year, with the rate of recovery in GDP and unemployment to be weaker than in previous forecasts.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was lower, with just over 750 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $67.20 to $1,945.90, and crude oil prices fell $.08 to $43.04 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.42 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield changed little at 0.68 percent.
