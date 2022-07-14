Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.