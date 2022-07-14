Equities ended lower today after a key inflation report came in higher than expected.
Growth style stocks outperformed the wider market with the Nasdaq down only .15 percent.
The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, came in at 9.1 percent in June compared to the estimated 8.8 percent.
Bond yields were little changed, but the curve has inverted, flashing a recession warning signal as investors fear an economic growth slowdown from an aggressive Federal Reserve.
Oil continues its slide as demand concerns persist, now trading about $95 per barrel.
The Dollar, which has already moved higher this year, jumped early in the day before weakening against the Pound Sterling as U.K. growth beat estimates.
On the international front, European shares were sharply lower on the U.S. inflation data amid a myriad of issues facing the European economy as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict drags out.
The CPI index released this morning showed that prices were 9.1 percent higher than a year ago in June, while core inflation (excluding food and energy) came in at 5.9 percent compared to an estimate of 5.7 percent.
Energy, food and rent were again the biggest causes of inflation with energy up almost 42 percent year-over-year and shelter costs up almost 6 percent year-over-year.
The Federal Reserve has said they are looking for signs of significant moderation in inflation before considering an ease to their aggressive rate and balance sheet reduction path.
The latest print likely gives the fed room to hike by 75bps (0.75 percent) during their next meeting.
The Federal Reserve is trying to resent the demand-supply dynamics in the economy by putting pressure on demand through higher borrowing costs and lower levels of liquidity.
The biggest concern for equity investors is that the Fed will tip the economy into a recession on their path to temper demand, which would lead to lower corporate profitability.
Growth stocks have been more sensitive to rising rates as they are more reliant on debt to fuel their expansion, while value stocks typically have larger free cash flows they can deploy for growth.
Financial and communication services sector shares led the decline today, down about 1 percent from a sector level. All sectors except for Consumer Discretionary traded lower with value style shares underperforming, a sign that higher rates are largely priced into growth style stocks.
Financials are lower as the curve inverts because banks typically make money when spreads between short-term and long-term rates are higher, while margins shrink when the curve is flat or inverted.
Small-cap stocks were also lower, in line with the NASDAQ losses.
