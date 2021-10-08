Anupa I.V. owner Laura Deloatch celebrated membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The hydration therapy station at 130 Sackett Ave., Suite D, is operated out of its sister business, Anupa Wellness.
At this time, Deloatch is holding intravenous hydration clinics every Saturday from 2-7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
Hydration IV therapy is a practice in which fluids the body needs are injected directly into the bloodstream so the body can deliver the fluids where they are needed most.
To learn more, visit www.anupawellness.com. To schedule an appointment, visit https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=14305779&appointmentType=23217912.
