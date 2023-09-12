Down In It Cycle brings mobile bike repair to Chaffee

Mobile bike repair now exists in Chaffee County, by the name Down In It Cycles.
Owner Brent Van Eps launched the shop with his wife, Jennifer, and their son, Gabriel, 7, July 15.
Van Eps has 35 years of experience as a professional bicycle mechanic, including a stint as the manager of Absolute Bikes. Then, he and his family left town for a few years to start and sell a few different brick-and-mortar bike shops around the country.
“Navigating high leases and high costs of retail led us to the mobile model,” he said.
“By operating as a mobile shop we are able to service bicycles where the customer needs,” Van Eps said, “at their home, business, hotel or possibly a trailhead.”
He said the business has had a slow start because his jobs have mostly come through word of mouth, since he doesn’t have a highway location to pull in customers.
He also experienced an early setback while servicing a bike on Marshall Pass last month – his main tool kit was stolen.
“I’m more worried about getting bit by a shark up there than having anything stolen,” he said.
Van Eps said he’s in the process of replacing every tool in that kit, which was “made with love and all the care in the world.”
Down In It Cycles has permission from the U.S. Forest Service to respond to calls at the Monarch Crest and on Marshall Pass. There is an added fee for emergency calls, but not for regular calls for Salida or Poncha Springs.
“Mostly I go to the customer. For the bulk of our business we don’t have to load bikes or battle parking woes. You call us and we show up. I work on (the bikes) on the spot, or sometimes I have to take them home and deliver them later,” he said.
Van Eps said Jennifer helps with ordering, bookkeeping and keeping the trailer stocked.
Gabriel sometimes accompanies Van Eps on calls and helps keep things clean and in order.
“He’s grown up in bike shops and can actually fix some things,” he said. “He’s a decent little mechanic.”
Another plus to the mobile service, Van Eps said, is their hours of operation. Officially open until 9 p.m., he said it’s not uncommon to respond to calls after that.
He said the mobile trailer is a “full-tilt professional bike shop – there is almost nothing we can’t do. If people just knew we existed, they would probably really dig it. Our pricing is low because we have no employees or overhead.”
For more information visit DowninitCycles.com or call 719-221-5785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.