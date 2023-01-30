Markets close the week out higher

Equity markets rallied today and finished the week with a win.
Stronger-than-expected gross domestic product growth and falling inflationary pressures are proving to be tailwinds for stocks.
Core PCE released Friday showed a marked slowdown from November, coming in at a 4.4 percent year-over-year increase vs 4.7 in November and the slowest pace of annual growth since 2021.
However, a slight increase on a month-over-month basis has sent Treasury yields higher and prices lower.
Asian stocks were higher, while European markets edged lower.
The personal consumption expenditure index, closely watched by the Federal Reserve, rose 5 percent from a year ago, 4.4 percent if you take out volatile food and energy.
This was largely in line with expectations and shows further easing in inflationary pressures.
However, the news was accompanied by another report that showed consumer income and spending were lower than expected, a mixed sign that could indicate softening growth but also further softening inflationary pressures asa pay increases slow.
Food has been a driver of inflation in recent months, and that trend is persisting, exacerbated by a bird flu outbreak that has sent the price of eggs significantly higher.
The Federal Reserve bank is expected to release its rate-increase decision on Wednesday, and markets broadly expect a 0.25 percent rate increase before the Fed pauses further hikes and assesses the market impact of its aggressive hiking cycle.
Although inflation has eased in recent months, it remains well above the Fed’s 2 percent target, and the Fed is unlikely to pivot to curring rates until there is significantly more progress.
Markets will be paying attention to the extent of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments and what the Fed things about forward rate guidance.
