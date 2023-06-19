Stocks ended slightly lower, breaking the streak of six consecutive gains for the S&P 500 that pushed the index to new highs for the year.
Lower inflation and a view that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its historic tightening campaign have boosted investor sentiment this week.
While leadership has broadened recently with more sectors and stocks participating in the move higher, the tech-heavy Nasdaq continues to outperform. Logging its biggest weekly gain since late January.
The positive momentum was also supported by expectations of China stimulus injections and a lowe dollar.
Asian markets traded higher, as the Bank of Japan left rates unchanged.
Elsewhere, government bonds declined as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.77 percent.
Moderating producer and consumer prices in May provided further evidence that the trend of disinflation remains in place, lessening one of the biggest headwinds for the markets during the past 18 months.
The consumer price index reported this week, rose at a 4.0 percent annual rate, down significantly from the prior month’s 4.9 percent rise.
That was the smallest annual increase since March 2021 and the 11th straight month of improvement since inflation peaked in June of last year at 9.1 percent.
However, a big driver behind the decline was lower energy prices, which is a volatile component of inflation, and one that policymakers tend to discount.
The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, showed only a moderate improvement to 5.3 percent from 5.5 percent.
Nevertheless, the sharp decline in producer prices, with the core index falling to just 3.2 percent in March of last year, signals further downward pressures on consumer prices ahead.
While the continued deceleration in price pressures is welcomed by central banks, inflation remains elevated, and the surprising strength in the labor market is keeping policymakers on high alert.
This week the European Central Bank hiked rates and signaled another hike in July.
The Fed rates steady for the first time in more than a year but hinted at possibly two more rate hikes to come, which is more than the market was expecting.
According to Edward Jones analysts, the Fed will follow a very data-dependent approach in the months ahead as it looks to end its historic cyle of interest-rate increases during the past 15 months.
The shift higher in the Fed’s dot plot squashes the idea of potential rate cuts this year, but , at the same time, the Fed might not end up delivering two additional rate hikes if growth and inflation slow.
