Chamber Corner: The Learning Source

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Learning Source to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A nonprofit organization based in Denver, The Learning Source promotes and provides educational opportunities through collaborative partnerships for adults and families, supporting their future achievements.
The Learning Source offers English as a Second Language (ESL) and High School Equivalency (HSE/GED) programming in the mountain region of Colorado and will offer free fall English and GED classes in Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville.
Classes range from conversational to advanced, with employer programs providing free on-site ESL classes for employees. Classes start Sept 25.
Get more information or sign up for a class at thelearningsource.org, or contact local Mountain Programs Coordinator Lindsay Rice at lindsay@thelearningsource.org.
