Falcon Events LLC recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber in Salida. Falcon Events is owned and operated by Salida resident Kristy Falcon.
The company organizes running races in Salida with the goal of offering fun, quality, community-oriented events for all types of runners, Falcon said.
In 2018 Falcon took over as race director of the annual Run Through Time Trail Marathon and Half Marathon, held in March.
She has also served as special events coordinator for the Salida Recreation Department for more than seven years.
Falcon Events recently hosted the inaugural Christmas Mountain 5-Mile Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.