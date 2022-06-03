Equity markets turned around Thursday to close broadly higher, despite a weak ADP private payrolls report for May.
Markets are on track now to add to last week’s rally, which took the Standard & Poor’s 500 higher by more than 6.5 percent.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq led the way higher, up more than 2.5 percent.
Crude oil prices also mover higher to $117 levels, even as Saudi Arabia has indicated it is prepared to boost crude production to offset diminished Russian output.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields softened a bit Thursday, with the 10-year yield down to 2.92 percent levels.
Market focus will likely shift to today’s jobs report as the next catalyst, followed by next Friday’s Consumer Price Index inflation print for May.
The ADP payrolls report came in at 128,000, well below expectations for 302,000, and March and April figures were revised downwards as well.
The report indicated that small businesses reported job cuts, while large and mid-sized businesses showed modest gains.
According to Edward Jones analysts, this report underscores the impact of rising input prices and higher wage cost pressures, particularly on the small business sector.
All eyes will now shift to today’s May nonfarm jobs report.
Expectations are for 322,500 jobs added, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5 percent, and average hourly earnings remaining elevated at 5.3 percent year-over-year.
Given Thursday’s soft ADP figure there may be some downside to the jobs report, although the report overall should still point to a healthy but moderating labor environment.
The Federal Reserve will start letting bonds mature from its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet starting in June. This will begin at a rate of about $48 billion per month, and after three months, rise to $95 billion monthly run rate.
Analysis has suggested that as the Fed balance sheet runoff reaches its annualized pace of $1.1 trillion, this could put upward pressure on 10-year Treasury yields, perhaps in the range of 25 to 30 basis points.
Given the 10-year yield has already nearly doubled this year alone, from 1.5 percent to 2.9 percent levels, much of the adjustment in yields has likely occurred, analysts surmised.
However, yields could continue to grind higher, perhaps toward 3-3.5 percent, driven by the impact of quantitative tightening and Fed raising rates over the next 12 months.
The Fed, however, has committed to executing its balance sheet reduction at a controlled and gradual pace so as not to disrupt the broader credit markets.
