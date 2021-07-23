Chamber corner - Kooler Homes

Courtesy photo

Matt Kuehlhorn of Kooler Homes cuts the red ribbon during a ceremony welcoming his business to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, along with Vaqueros and chamber board members. From left front are Dave Chelf, Pascual Ramos, Kuehlhorn, Eva Egbert, Sherry Turner and Rob Simpson. Middle: Gary Buchanan, Michael Varnum and Jason Gobin. Back: Art Gentile, Sam Johnson and Rich Mancuso.

 

Kooler Homes recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The business, owned by Matt Kuehlhorn of Gunnison, specializes in crafting custom garage doors and installation.  

They use Raynor Garage Doors, a USA manufacturer, and work with their clients to ensure the doors are moving safely and hassle free.

Kuehlhorn was in the midst of transitioning from a nonprofit, drug prevention career when he saw the Kooler Homes opportunity while painting a home. 

He said his background in trades goes deep into his high school and early years with stints of professional trades work with Gunnison Garage Doors in the mid-2000s and various construction crews during his college years.

Kooler Homes supports Western athletics, mentoring, high school booster clubs, special events, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, nonprofit preschools and more.  

For more information about Kooler Homes, visit koolerhomes.com or call 970-596-3696.

