Chamber corner - Kooler Homes

Kooler Homes recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The business, owned by Matt Kuehlhorn of Gunnison, specializes in crafting custom garage doors and installation.
They use Raynor Garage Doors, a USA manufacturer, and work with their clients to ensure the doors are moving safely and hassle free.
Kuehlhorn was in the midst of transitioning from a nonprofit, drug prevention career when he saw the Kooler Homes opportunity while painting a home.
He said his background in trades goes deep into his high school and early years with stints of professional trades work with Gunnison Garage Doors in the mid-2000s and various construction crews during his college years.
Kooler Homes supports Western athletics, mentoring, high school booster clubs, special events, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, nonprofit preschools and more.
For more information about Kooler Homes, visit koolerhomes.com or call 970-596-3696.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.