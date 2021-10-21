Equity markets closed modestly higher, as investors digest solid incoming earnings announcements alongside ongoing inflation and supply-chain concerns.
Value and defensive sectors outperformed, as utilities, real estate and health care led the gains.
Meanwhile, growth sectors like technology and discretionary underperformed, as 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.64 percent, a high for the month.
The price of crude oil was up $0.88 at $83.32 a barrel and the spot price of gold was up $15.7 to $1,786.20.
It was a fairly quiet day for the markets, with the combination of earnings results, incoming economic readings, and expectations around upcoming Fed moves likely to guide performance as we advance through year-end.
Markets continue to keep one eye on Washington as the outlook for fiscal policy remains in flux.
The latest reports from Capitol Hill indicate that negotiations around the larger spending package have progressed, with some indications that compromise among Democrats is targeting something in the $1.7 to $1.9 trillion range, with a deal feasible as early as this Friday.
This is largely consistent with our standing view that the originally proposed $3.5 trillion-dollar package would be ratcheted down if it’s to find a necessary level of support.
For investors, we think the two takeaways are 1) fiscal policy is likely to be modestly additive to gross domestic product growth again next year, but with a pivot from stimulus checks toward social-program expenditures, and 2) given the already bloated budget deficits, additional spending bills are likely to include revenue proposals that include a corporate tax-rate hike.
An increase to a 25 percent rate looks likely to us, which could ding earnings growth next year, but we don’t think it will fully offset the favorable sales and profit growth outlook in 2022.
While downward earnings growth revisions represent a catalyst for volatility, in our view, we think the outlook for earnings growth will remain a tailwind for the bull market.
Overall, it’s a quiet day in the headlines and on the economic calendar, keeping the outlook for upcoming Fed moves front and center for the markets.
Consumer price pressures have been persistent, broadly in line with our expectations that inflation would subside but settle in at a higher level than we experienced through the last expansion.
This, in our view, will prompt the Fed to start reducing bond purchases as early as next month.
While this tapering phase may add to market anxiety, we still believe tighter monetary-policy conditions are a ways off, with the first rate hike likely at least a year away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.