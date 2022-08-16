Equities staged a turnaround midday to finish higher Monday, adding to last week’s strong gains despite an underwhelming Empire State manufacturing activity report and economic data out of China that shifts some of the attention back toward the slowing growth story.
Defensive investments led the move higher, with consumer staples, utilities and healthcare sectors outperforming.
Oil was down 3 percent, falling back below the $90 per barrel level, reflecting renewed global demand concerns, though analysts noted falling crude prices also bring the silver lining of inflation relief.
Interest rates were notably lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping to 2.8 percent.
With an absence of news or data to alter the broader investment narrative, equities continued their recent path higher, adding to the 3 percent jump last week that extended the strong rally for stocks during the last two months.
As the year advances, investors should expect some return of volatility in the markets, as recent optimism around moderating inflation will not continue to fully outshine ongoing economic headwinds.
The release of the July industrial production, retail sales and credit demand reports in China showed weaker-than-expected activity last month, reminding markets that global growth challenges have not disappeared, with COVID-19 lockdowns and softer European demand likely contributing to the disappointments.
Chinese policymakers responded with a surprise, but modest, interest rate cut, which is generally consistent with analysts’ view that China is in the unique position of being one of the few major economies that has scope for monetary stimulus, while the rest of the developed world faces tightening policy actions to address elevated inflation.
Edward Jones analysts continue to recommend a portfolio position in emerging-market equities, as they think China’s growth headwinds are well known at this stage, and any signs of economic resiliency from the U.S. and Europe could offer longer-term support to global stock market performance.
The markets will look to the latest data on consumer spending for direction this week.
The July retail sales report will shed fresh light on consumers’ response to moderating prices, along with strong payroll and wage growth last month.
A host of quarterly earnings announcements from key retailers will also set the tone with Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s and Target all set to release results this week.
In addition, a range of housing data (including new starts and building permits) will provide a further read on consumer behavior.
Higher rates have sapped the momentum in housing sales and prices, but with mortgage rates pulling back from recent highs, housing trends will reflect consumers’ appetite for bigger-ticket purchases.
At the same time, a moderation in housing price appreciation would offer additional help to overall inflation, as shelter prices remain one of the stickier elements of the consumer price index that will, in analysts’ view, prevent core inflation from falling more dramatically in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.