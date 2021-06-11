Equity markets were broadly higher today, shrugging off the higher-than-expected May inflation data, with the S&P 500 reaching a new high.
Despite the hot inflation reading, 10-year Treasury yields moved lower, remaining well below the 2021 highs.
Health care, technology and utilities were the outperforming sectors today, with financials and industrials lagging, signaling a more defensive tone to the day’s move higher.
Consumer price data for May showed prices rose at their fastest pace since the summer of 2008 with the headline measure rising 5 percent versus an expectation of 4.7 percent.
The price of crude oil was up $0.19 or 0.27 percent at $70.15 and the spot price of gold was up $5.3 or 0.28 percent to $1,900.80.
Excluding food and energy, which tend to be more volatile, core inflation rose 3.8 percent in May versus an estimate of 3.5 percent.
Used vehicle prices grew 7.3 percent amid supply-chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, though there is an expectation that these pressures will moderate as factories and chip manufacturing plants ramp up globally.
Inflation fears continue to be the focus for equity and fixed-income investors.
Although the latest readings came in hotter than expected and highlight the risk of more persistent price pressures, in our view, it is unlikely this reading alone will change the Fed’s view that current inflationary conditions are transitory.
The Fed has committed to keeping interest rates low through 2023, subsides and supply-chain issues are resolved.
In our view, ongoing accommodative monetary policy would be positive for the equity markets. However if inflation rates were to stay elevated through the end of the year, the Fed could be forced to shift course toward tighter policy earlier than expected likely creating volatility for stocks.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
