Equities finished higher Thursday, adding to the rally that has seen U.S. stocks gain 5 percent during the last five days.
Decent corporate earnings announcements have been the catalyst behind recent gains, but the focus pivoted toward global issues Thursday.
The European Central Bank announced its first rate hike in more than a decade, as it seeks to combat elevated inflation across Europe, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned after failing to secure a confidence vote.
Markets appeared to find some comfort in the ECB’s aggressive rate hike (raising its policy rate by 0.5 percent), which analysts interpret as investors’ preference for central banks to forcibly address inflation versus risking falling too far behind the curve and allowing inflation to become more intrenched.
At the same time, the broader narrative around central-bank tightening and the resulting headwinds to economic growth showed up in Thursday’s underlying performance, with mixed performance between cyclical and defensive investments.
Interest rates moved sharply lower, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropping near the 2.9 percent level.
Gas flows from Russia to Europe resumed after a maintenance stoppage, easing some fears of Russia using energy exports as a political weapon.
Edward Jones analysts would not completely rule out such an outcome at some point, but the resumption of gas flows to Europe is at least temporarily allaying the risks of an energy crisis overseas.
More broadly, commodity prices continued their pullback, led by a 3 percent drop in oil, bringing crude prices near $96 per barrel.
Prices for industrial metals, energy and agricultural commodities have all dropped sharply in recent weeks, offering some encouraging prospects for the inflation outlook.
Analysts expect core inflation – which guides Federal Reserve policy – to trend slightly lower over the course of the year, but the pullback in commodities should provide some meaningful relief from recent elevated readings on headline inflation, which includes energy and food prices.
Relief at the pump and the supermarket would be helpful for downtrodden consumer sentiment, which in turn could help overall household consumption, which comprises 70 percent of U.S. gross domestic product.
With quarterly earnings season underway, Tesla and AT&T headlined the announcements Thursday, with both reporting results that beat consensus estimates for profit growth.
Second-quarter earnings results have generally surprised to the upside, but commentary from management teams highlights rising cost pressures that analysts think will temper the pace of earnings growth ahead.
Although analysts anticipate downward revisions to earnings estimates in coming quarters, they believe still-solid revenue trends can support positive earnings growth this year and next, offering a pillar of support to equity market performance.
On the economic front, the latest read on initial jobless claims showed a slight uptick to 251,000 this week from 242,000 last week.
Analysts view initial claims as a leading indicator of employment conditions, and while claims have trended higher recently, they are still near historically low levels and don’t yet signal a dramatic weakening in an otherwise broadly healthy labor market.
