Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.