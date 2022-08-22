Equity markets moved sharply lower today, as investors digest an array of economic and earnings data.
Growth stocks underperformed value style stocks, with the NASDAQ falling more than 2 percent.
The underlying driver is likely strong labor data that will give the the Federal Reserve cover to raise rates aggressively in September, echoed by St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard.
Treasury yields were higher and neared in on the 3 percent mark.
European and Asian shares were mixed, with European investors digesting poor German economic data.
Strong flows into the U.S. dollar have translated into the best weekly performance for the greenback since April 2020.
Comments from Bullard and fears around an aggressive Federal Reserve are clouding the outlook and raising recession fears, compounded by weak German economic data.
The U.S. dollar is seen as a safe-haven asset and typically rises during periods of low investor sentiment, with investors dumping risk assets to limit losses.
A strong dollar, however, can mean softness in oil demand. With oil priced in the dollar, international buyers see the cost of buying the commodity in local currency rise.
Earnings results out today were mixed from several large firms, sending some higher and others lower.
Bed, Bath and Beyond has seen its stock slump more than 40 percent, as an activist investor sheds their ownership interest. Bed, Bath and Beyond has been a part of the “meme” stock mania, seeing its price rise exponentially as retail investors piled into the stock.
Applied Materials shares ticked higher, as it posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Other big movers include Foot Locker, which gained as much as 20 percent after announcing a new CEO.
