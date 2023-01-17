Kim’s Gym receives January Business of the Month

Kim Shaffer of Kim’s Gym accepts the January Business of the Month award from Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Melodee Kennington, Shaffer, Opus the dog, Becki Rupp and Karin Naccarato. Back: Michael Varnum, Gary Buchanan, Mark Moore and Wade Harris.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Kim’s Gym as its January Business of the Month.

Kim’s Gym joined the Salida community in December 2019. 

