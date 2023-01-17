Kim’s Gym receives January Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Kim’s Gym as its January Business of the Month.
Kim’s Gym joined the Salida community in December 2019.
The business offers about 30 fitness classes per week, taught by trainers who are hand picked for their education, professionalism and dedication to every class member and their individual fitness levels, owner Kim Shaffer said.
Anyone can take a class, no matter their fitness level.
It is the third gym owned by Shaffer, who has worked in the fitness industry for more than 40 years.
Kim’s Gym also donates time and money to Crest Academy and private schools in Salida.
Last year the business organized a fundraiser for the USA Women’s Rafting Team, which raised enough money for the team to go to Bosnia, where they took second in the World Championships.
Kim’s Gym also donates to and supports The Alliance every year.
Additionally, it donates to local running events and business events around town.
