U.S. stocks closed up on Thursday.
The technology, communication services and real estate sectors drove the market higher, while energy lagged.
Today Johnson & Johnson announced plans for the largest late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine. It will be a 60,000 person trial starting at the end of September.
U.S. unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 15 rose to more than 1.1 million, as the Labor Department reported an increase of 135,000 from the prior week.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $10.40 to $1,959.90, and crude oil prices fell $.36 to $42.75 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.38 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.65 percent.
