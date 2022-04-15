Equities finished lower Thursday on the holiday-shortened week as rising rates weighed on stock prices and investor sentiment.
Oil prices were up on the day and notably higher on the week amid ongoing uncertainties around future global energy supply.
Ten-year Treasury yields moved notably higher as markets continue to brace for more aggressive rate hikes in the coming months in response to ongoing inflation pressures.
Fresh economic readings released Thursday reflected the developing economic landscape but continue to signal that the consumer remains on sound footing.
Initial jobless claims came in at 185,000 for the week, an uptick from the previous week but still historically low.
Combined with the recent March jobs report, which showed unemployment has fallen to 3.6 percent, Edward Jones analysts think this jobless claims level signals ongoing tightness in the labor market that should support hiring and wage growth this year.
The March retail sales report showed an increase in spending, bouncing back from a weak February reading.
Excluding auto and gasoline sales, retail sales rose a modest 0.2 percent versus the prior month, which analysts think indicates some caution among consumers amid rising prices.
Broadly, however, they believe the combination of wage growth and accumulated savings will power increased consumer spending – the lion’s share of gross domestic product – over the balance of the year.
U.S. financial services companies have kicked off first-quarter earnings season in solid fashion, with announcements from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs all topping consensus estimates Thursday.
Supply chain developments, inflation and rising labor costs are all likely to be in focus this quarter as investors assess the impacts on the profit outlook.
Standard & Poor’s 500 Index earnings are still expected to rise at a healthy pace in 2022, which analysts think offers support for equity market performance, though they expect returns to be modest this year while volatility is likely to persist amid the onset of the Federal Reserve tightening cycle.
