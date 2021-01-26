Equities were mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.4 percent and the Dow Jones dropping 37 points to start the week, as stocks moved in a narrow range following last week’s rise to record highs.
A look under the hood revealed a cautious tone, as energy and financials lagged while the utility and consumer staples sectors led the way.
Global equities were mixed, as well, with Asian markets higher and European markets finishing to the downside. Interest rates were notably lower, with the 10-year yield down to 1.04 percent.
The virus situation and fiscal stimulus remain the primary guides for the markets. During the weekend, the Biden administration reaffirmed its focus on vaccine distribution, noting the goal for at least 100 million doses in the next 100 days.
It was a fairly quiet start to the week, but Washington and the virus will share some of the spotlight this week with corporate earnings announcements, as a large portion of S&P 500 companies are set to report results in the coming days, including tech bellwethers Apple, Facebook and Microsoft. U.S. indexes are trading at elevated valuations, evoking some bubble references.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,251,289,502 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
The price of crude oil was up $.48 on Friday to $52.75.
The spot price of gold was unchanged at $1,854.00.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields were trading at 1.04 percent, lower by .05 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.