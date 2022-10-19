Equities were higher again on Tuesday, adding to the week’s strong start that has seen the S&P 500 add more than 3 percent in the last two days.
Encouraging earnings reports from Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson and others, along with a continued sigh of relief around U.K. market turmoil after the announcement the new administration would reverse course on proposed tax cuts and subsidies, have powered the move higher.
Global equities followed suit, led by gains in Asian markets.
Oil and gold prices were lower, driven by continued strength in the U.S. dollar along with ongoing expectations for global economic weakness.
Meanwhile, all sectors traded higher, with financials, materials and industrials among the strongest outperformers today, reflecting a more optimistic tone and increased risk appetite.
Interest rates were little changed from year-to-date highs, with the 10-year Treasury yield recently topping 4 percent, its highest level since 2008.
The yield curve remains significantly inverted as 2-year yields remain above 4.4 percent.
Recent consumer price readings, along with Fed commentary reiterating the central bank’s commitment to reining in elevated inflation, are holding short-term rates at 15-year highs, while longer-term yields are reflecting growing expectations for an economic slowdown.
It’s too soon to say if we’ve seen the full peak in interest rates at this stage, but 10-year yields have approached the 4 percent level a few times without further follow through, suggesting to us that, barring a renewed upturn in inflation or a more aggressive stance from the Fed, the majority of the move higher in rates looks to us to have already transpired.
The September read on industrial production showed that factory output rose at a stronger-than-expected pace last month.
Demand for automobiles, appliances and clothing drove the increase, along with a gain in the production of business equipment.
This does not alter our broader view that the economy will continue to slow in the coming months, but the strength in industrial production does support the case that the economy is still benefiting from solid demand is not, in our view, destined for a severe or prolonged recession.
