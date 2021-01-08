The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones indexes all posted record highs Thursday, despite Wednesday’s political turmoil.
Investor sentiment continues to be positive on better-than-expected economic news and on expectations around further fiscal stimulus.
More cyclical sectors such as materials, industrials and energy are set to benefit from additional fiscal stimulus.
Financials were also higher as Treasury rates continue to climb, another sign that investor sentiment is improving.
International stocks and gold were higher today as well, along with small-cap stocks up more than 1.5 percent.
Small-cap stocks are the most likely to benefit from increased stimulus and small-business lending, which is reflected in today’s large outperformance of larger-cap equities.
President-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly called for corporate and high-earner tax increases as he tries to raise money for infrastructure-, green-energy-, and health-related projects.
However, today’s sizable gains point to a market that believes tax increases can be avoided because the economy and corporate earnings are too fragile to have additional drag placed on them.
Instead, the market is pricing in additional fiscal stimulus and no tax increases, the best of both worlds for equities. Also seeing an election related surge was cannabis stocks, as they saw strong gains on Wednesday and Thursday.
Initial claims for unemployment came in lower than analysts expected at 787,000 compared with the forecast 815,000, and lower than the previous week’s number of 790,000.
Jobless rates continue fall, though at a rapidly slowing pace. Initial claims at 787,000 are still significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, and companies have shown signs that hiring is beginning to slow.
Continuing claims also showed signs of leveling out at 5.1 million. Fiscal stimulus has typically aided in boosting employment numbers, but it usually has a lag before the economy feels the effects of the stimulus.
Even so, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow, a more real-time tracker of economic activity, is showing an increase in consumption and business investment pointing to higher GDP growth in the fourth quarter.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.85 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.08 percent.
Gold finished up $1.80 at $1,923.90, as did silver, up $.03 to $27.33.
Crude oil finished up $.23 to $51.06.
