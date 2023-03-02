Market report

It was a relatively quiet day, with equities swinging in a fairly tight range around the flat line Wednesday, as strong economic data out of China was outweighed by a lackluster U.S. manufacturing report and a move higher in Treasury rates.

The enchmark 10-year yield was up again, topping the 4 percent mark for the first time since last November.

