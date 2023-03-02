It was a relatively quiet day, with equities swinging in a fairly tight range around the flat line Wednesday, as strong economic data out of China was outweighed by a lackluster U.S. manufacturing report and a move higher in Treasury rates.
The enchmark 10-year yield was up again, topping the 4 percent mark for the first time since last November.
Rates have moved markedly higher over the last month, prompting a 2.6 percent pullback for the S&P 500 in February.
Analysts said they would note, however, that stocks are still up nearly 3 percent in 2023, as markets have found some optimism i the prospects of the Federal Reserve approaching an end to its rate-hike campaign this year.
The energy, materials and industrial sectors, along with small-cap stocks, held up better on Wednesday, with leadership in these more cyclical areas suggesting that the underlying tone to the day’s move was not particularly sour, driven more by the rise in interest rates than increased pessimism around the outlook for the economy.
The global growth outlook received a shot of optimism from the latest data out of China, wshich showed the world’s second-largest economy is benefiting from the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions.
Factory activity in China increased sharply last month, with the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rising to its highest level in more than 10 years.
This has been accompanied by data in other segments, including housing and consumer activity, which signal that a broad-based rebound in the Chinese economy remains underway.
China’s equity market is higher on this latest data, adding to what has been a solid rally in emerging-market stocks over the last three months, spurred in large part by the prospects of China’s economic reopening.
Mortgage applications fell 6 percent last week, leaving total application volume more than 40 percent lower than this same time last year, reflecting the shift in the housing market that has been driven by the spike in interest rates.
This was accompanied by the February ISM manufacturing report, which remained in contractionary territory for the fourth consecutive months.
The prices-paid element of this reading showed an increase, which was behind Wednesday’s move higher in interest rates, as markets reflected the potential impact on inflation.
While underlying trends in the U.S. economy are, according to analysts, consistent with an economic slowdown ahead, the labor market remains a particularly bright spot that is offering notable support to consumer spending.
Analysts will get the February employment report March 10, which will be of particular interest as markets continue to evaluate the outlook for inflation and economic growth through the lens of implications for upcoming Federal Reserve interest-rate moves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.