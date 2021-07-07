Stocks started the holiday-shortened week mixed after posting record highs in the week prior.
Technology stocks are leading the market today while energy stocks are the biggest laggard, with the NASDAQ outperforming the Dow.
Select Chinese-based stocks, such as Didi, experienced volatility as the Chinese government launches wide-ranging cybersecurity probes.
Oil reached a 6-year high as talks between OPEC nations broke down before retracing and turning negative.
10-year U.S. treasury rates traded below 1.4 percent. Gold was higher and the dollar is lower against a blanket of currencies.
The price of crude oil was down $1.43 to $73.73 and the spot price of gold was up $14.3 to $1,797.60.
Economic news was light today with investors remaining attunded to the pace of the vaccine rollout, corporate profit growth and inflation.
Growth (capital appreciation) stocks have see a recent relative outperformance as investors shift from value (dividend income) amid waning near-term inflation fears and a lower 10-year treasury yield.
The economic reopening has thus far been strong, albeit non-uniform, with certain sectors such as travel and leisure still below pre-pandemic sale volumes.
In our view, economic growth will continue for some time, supporting equity markets that we think can continue to see positive returns as the bull market marches on. Stock gains will likely come with increased periods of volatility even as markets have been relatively stable so far in 2021.
Economic date is changing quickly as restrictions are lifted and this could contribute to investors quickly unwinding and entering new plays which also means underlying stocks being re-priced by the market and creating bouts of volatility.
Work with your clients to ensure their portfolio is positioned appropriately to meet their level of risk tolerance.
