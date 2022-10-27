Weak earnings results from Microsoft and Google after the bell yesterday sent equity markets lower as investors worry that ad spending continues to soften, a sign that consumers might be pulling back on discretionary spending.
Both stocks were down more than 6 percent today.
Bonds traded around the flatline, but the 10-year yield is close to falling below the key 4 percent level as investors expect a less hawkish Fed.
Asian and European shares were mixed.
In Europe, markets have found some stability after Britain elected a new prime minister after bouts of volatility in the currency, equity and fixed-income markets.
Oil was higher, around $86 per barrel, even as reports show U.S. stockpiles growing faster than expected.
The dollar weakened today, a bullish sign for oil, which is typically priced in U.S. dollars.
Microsoft, Google and Texas Instruments all reported disappointing earnings results and forward guidance.
The underwhelming forward guidance is raising concerns with investors that consumer spending is softening and supply-chain issues could last much longer than hoped.
Microsoft and Google were both down 6 percent, dragging the NASDAQ lower.
Meta (parent company of Facebook) will report today after the bell and provide further insight into ad spending.
Lower earnings are driving sentiment among investors that the Federal Reserve might be less hawkish as economic and corporate profit weaken amid high policy rates.
However, the Fed is likely to stay on track to hike rates until there is a meaningful move to the downside in inflation or deterioration in the labor markets, Edward Jones analysts said.
Markets have started to price in a lower terminal rate in 2023 compared with a couple of weeks ago.
Despite hawkish Fed comments from Jerome Powell, members within the Fed committee, like St. Louis Fed chair Jim Bullard, have indicated support for a pause after November’s rate hike.
Although markets still expect a 75-bps hike in November, a pause in the hiking cycle would lead to a lower terminal rate in 2023, providing some support to equity and fixed-income markets.
Bullard indicated support for a pause to let the economy “catch up” with recent rate hikes and allow the Fed to assess the economic impact of the higher policy rate.
Softening corporate profit and sharply lower housing demand is raising concerns that economic growth and consumer spending could be slowing, and the Fed could tip the economy into a recession with higher rates.
