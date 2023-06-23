Stocks closed mixed Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Canadian TSX closed lower.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the Fed’s focus on taming inflation in his semi-annual report to Congress. Powell noted in his testimony that two more rate hikes in 2023 are a “pretty good guess,” implying the rate-hiking cycle likely remains ongoing.
The Fed is likely nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign, with one or two hikes remaining, and will remain highly dependent on incoming inflation and economic data.
Treasury yields also climbed higher, with the two-year yield now around 4.79 percent, about 1 percent higher than its recent lows in mid-May. The yield curve, the difference between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yield, remains highly inverted, around -1 percent, which historically has been a reliable indicator of an economic downturn or recessionary environment on the horizon.
On Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims figures continued to inch higher. Jobless claims came in at 264,000, above expectations of 259,000. This is the third week of claims above 260,000, now at the highest levels of the year, and well above last year’s average jobless claims level of 213,000.
While jobless claims remain relatively healthy versus history, the move higher could be a leading indicator of a labor market that is softening. Total job openings in the U.S. also have moved lower from recent highs, now close to 10 million, versus the peak in March of over 12 million.
Edward Jones analysts said they believe the labor market will likely cool in the months ahead, although they expect unemployment to rise more modestly than in past downturns, likely remaining below 5 percent, in line with the Fed’s own forecast of a peak unemployment rate of 4.5 percent this cycle.
The Bank of England surprised markets by raising rates by 0.5 percent, bringing its benchmark rate to 5 percent, the highest level in 15 years. This comes after inflation readings in the U.K. continue to remain elevated, with headline CPI inflation for May coming in at 8.7 percent and core CPI at 7.1 percent year-over-year.
This is well above the U.S. inflation rates of 4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Markets across Europe fell Thursday, as the economy continues to grapple with higher inflation rates and slowing economic growth. The slowdown in Europe may also be exacerbated by the weaker than expected reopening of the Chinese economy, as Europe is a larger trading partner with China than the U.S. and more exposed to slowing demand from that region as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.