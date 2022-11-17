Equity markets finished lower Wednesday after finishing higher yesterday.
No major headlines today with focus still on the lighter than expected October inflation prints, capping the upside risk in the terminal rate, benefitting high-multiple technology stocks the most.
The dollar has weakened a littl ein recent days as global economic fears have slightly eased, but supply chain woes persist.
The U.S. 10-year bond yield has fallen more than 30 bsp over the last week on the back of cooler inflation numbers.
Despite volatility in oil prices, oil continues to be range bound centering around $85 per barrel.
Investors are still concerned that demand will continue to be subdued as China maintains zero-COVID policies.
On the international front, UK inflation came out much higher than expected, especially in the food and energy sectors.
Inflation has been a global issue, compounded acutely in Europe by reduced gas supplies from Russia due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
UK investors are worried that a new era of austerity could dampen corporate margins and put downward pressure on stock prices.
Chinese housing prices are falling at the fastest rate in seven years amid demand headwinds and an overleveraged housing sector that caused global financial concerns earlier in the year.
Cargill’s CEO has stated he expects food prices to fall next year despite tight global stockpiles, a positive sign for the path of inflation if lower prices are realized.
Amazon joins the list of other high profile tech companies that have started to lay off large numbers of employees.
Amazon plans to layoff about 10,000 people, Meta recently let around 13 percent of its workforce go amid sagging revenue and profit and huge losses from metaverse investments.
And, Elon Musk has been quickly reducing the workforce at Twitter in hopes of resetting the cost structure and staving off bankruptcy.
Several mega cap corporations over hired during the pandemic based on a short term increase in demand, according to analysts, and this correction reflects volumes retracing somewhat as consumers shift buying habits.
The Fed has been looking for a softening in the labor market before pivoting from quickly tightening monetary policy.
The labor market has been a bright spot in the economy so far this year, driving growth and consumer demand.
We don’t think the recent layoffs will have an immediate effect on the overall job market or inflation, but the trend suggests companies are tightening their belts which could ease inflationary pressures.
