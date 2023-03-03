Chamber Corner – Casa Calaca Mexican Restaurant

Casa Calaca Mexican Restaurant, 413 W. U.S. 50, recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The restaurant opened its doors in 2022.
The owners have more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and the restaurant features classic Mexican dishes.
The full bar serves a variety of cocktails, and there is a large patio for outdoor seating during the warmer months.
For more information call 719-207-4249.
