Chamber Corner – Casa Calaca Mexican Restaurant

Oscar Villalobos, co-owner of Casa Calaca, cuts the red ribbon as the restaurant joins Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left are Michael Varnum, Art Gentile, Mark Moore, Sam Johnson, Oscar Villalobos, Miguel Villalobos, Hank Martin, Dave Chelf and Karin Naccarato.

 

 Courtesy photo

Casa Calaca Mexican Restaurant, 413 W. U.S. 50, recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant opened its doors in 2022. 

