Fantasy niche relocates

Dave Bethel of Alexandria, Virginia, left, purchases a Krampus comic book Dec. 31 from Dave Haynes, owner of Fantasy Games & Comics. After six years in Salida, the store closed Sunday and is relocating to Denver.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Lovers of comics, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic the Gathering will feel an absence downtown as the store Fantasy Games & Comics has closed to relocate in the Denver area.

After six years in Salida, and before that in Buena Vista, the store closed its Salida location at 101 F St. on Jan. 1.

