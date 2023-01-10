Fantasy niche relocates

Lovers of comics, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic the Gathering will feel an absence downtown as the store Fantasy Games & Comics has closed to relocate in the Denver area.
After six years in Salida, and before that in Buena Vista, the store closed its Salida location at 101 F St. on Jan. 1.
“After COVID, that was really the demise of everything,” owner Dave Haynes said, citing a lack of customer traffic as the primary cause of the shop’s relocation.
Most of the store will be online, he said, and the new location will likely be around Littleton.
Because the store was also host to weekly Dungeons & Dragons gaming sessions, ongoing campaigns will be relocated, and D&D lovers will have to look elsewhere to find new groups to play with. “People have to fend for themselves, reach out to their friends,” Haynes said.
What Haynes will miss most about the Salida location is everybody hanging out and chilling, he said, gesturing to a group of customers who had gathered to browse and chat on Dec. 31. “We called this the clubhouse,” he said.
