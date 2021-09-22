U.S. equity markets climbed higher today, as investors digested the September Federal Open Market Committee statement and economic projections, as well as commentary from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Value seemed to slightly outpace growth, as sectors like energy and financials climbed most.
Technology and consumer discretionary sector returns were also strong, outpacing the broader index. Small-cap stocks outperformed mid- and large-cap peers today.
Markets seemed poised for a rebound after a sharp decline earlier in the week, and today’s FOMC meeting did not derail this risk-on tone.
The September FOMC economic projections overall did not offer too many market surprises.
The Fed reduced the GDP growth outlook and increased inflation expectations for 2021 (Real GDP growth went from 7 percent to 5.9 percent, while Core PCE went from 3 percent to 3.7 percent in 2021). Nonetheless, projections for the out-years remained largely intact.
Powell did highlight that the rise of the delta variant likely negatively impacted economic growth this quarter, while supply-chain disruptions perhaps are continuing to drive inflationary pressures.
Perhaps the more interesting takeaways came around the Fed balance-sheet tapering and the potential for rate hikes.
Powell indicated that the Fed tapering is likely to begin this year, possibly even at the November meeting, in line with market expectations, highlighting that tapering would likely wind down by mid next year, implying six or seven months of tapering.
Markets broadly seem to view this favorably, despite the FOMC “dot plot” now indicating one rate hike in 2022, and potentially three in 2023. Overall, while tapering and the Fed rate hikes can cause market volatility, they are also signals that the Fed views the U.S. economy as recovering and strengthening, and still very much in the middle innings of this economic cycle.
