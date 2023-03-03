United Roofing of Colorado, with an office at 7625 U.S. 50 in Salida, received the President Award from Duro-Last Inc. during its national sales seminar at the end of January.
The award recognizes contractors achieving $250,000 to $500,000 in sales.
“United Roofing of Colorado is among those who exceeded expectations,” Duro Last chairman Jack Burt said in a press release. “United Roofing of Colorado has set expectations for high-quality work and sales goals, only to meet those and set higher expectations.”
