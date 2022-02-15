Headlines on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine situation took equities on a bumpy ride Monday, as escalating geopolitical tensions joined ongoing monetary-policy worries in souring investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poor’s 500 Index finished modestly in negative territory, while the Nasdaq was little changed, as the technology sector was among the outperformers.
Oil prices shrugged off early losses to finish at their highest level since 2014, driven by turmoil overseas.
Overall, financial markets continue to reflect a cautious tone as expectations recalibrate toward a new environment in which the Federal Reserve will be dialing back accommodation while attempting to avoid undercutting the still-robust economic expansion.
Geopolitical tensions fostered early-day declines in equities Monday, turning to gains following comments from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov suggesting that diplomatic options may still be on the table. Stocks then sold off in the afternoon in response to reports that Russia had mobilized artillery units.
In commodity markets the price of crude oil rose $1.85 to $94.95 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $31.80 to $1,873.90 per ounce.
