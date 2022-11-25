Chamber Corner – Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Mavericks are a social square dance club that offers round dancing as well as square dancing and plus-level dancing. Dances take place every second and fourth Saturday afternoons at the American Legion Hut, 10th and H streets.
Square dancing is from 1:30-4 p.m. with rounds between tips. Pre-rounds for round dancers is from 12:45-1:15 p.m.
Professional callers come from Colorado and surrounding states.
Classes for new social square dance beginners and refreshers are announced once or twice a year. Classes include a six-week Intro to Square Dance and a six-week Social Square Dance class, one night a week, along with occasional plus-level classes.
“The social aspect is what keeps us here and makes us happy,” said Club President Andrith Davis.
Davis said the Monarch Mavericks have been dancing since 1974 and show no sign of slowing down. The high-energy group is all-inclusive and welcomes singles and couples of all genders and skill levels, including novice dancers.
