Chamber Corner – Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club

Courtesy photo 

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Dave Chelf, Nancy Bowsher, Lynn Boone, James Householder, Holly Householder, Andrith Davis and Karin Naccarato. Back: Mark Moore, Kirk Bremer, Gary Buchanan and Jason Gobin. 

 

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The Mavericks are a social square dance club that offers round dancing as well as square dancing and plus-level dancing. Dances take place every second and fourth Saturday afternoons at the American Legion Hut, 10th and H streets.  

