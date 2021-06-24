Equities finished marginally lower Wednesday following a two-day rally that pushed major indexes near all-time highs. In the absence of major headlines and considering the upside surprises in inflation, investors continue to look for clues on the Federal Reserves eventual path to policy normalization.
International markets were mostly lower despite better-than-expected business survey data out of Europe.
Oil prices hit fresh multiyear highs on signs that demand is rising faster than supply during the summer driving season.
The price of crude oil was up .40 cents at $73.25. The spot price of gold was down $3 to $1,774.80.
The 10-year government bond yield finished slightly higher at 1.48 percent.
The preliminary June Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data was Wednesday’s highlight on the economic front.
The eurozone PMI surprised to the upside, showed the fastest pace of expansion in 15 years.
The manufacturing reading was unchanged from May, but services-sector activity picked up amid easing in restrictions.
The U.S. PMIs showed the opposite trends, with the manufacturing index expanding at a record high, while the services index softened to a still-high level.
After last week’s Fed meeting and market volatility tied to a potential policy shift, the focus was on Fed Chair Powell’s speech to Congress. Powell said the central bank would be patient in waiting to lift borrowing costs, and he reiterated that while price increases are bigger than expected, they are tied to the economic reopening and will likely wane.
New York Fed President Williams also stressed Tuesday that raising rates is not a key issue right now and that tightening is quite a ways off, which helped alleviate some of the concerns about an accelerated pace of policy normalization.
As a result, the 10-year Treasury yield, which briefly spiked higher last week, is now back below the 1.5 percent level, helping the relative performance of technology and growth stocks.
