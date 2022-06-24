Equity markets moved higher Thursday, continuing to add to gains for the week.
Defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare and utilities were leaders on the day.
While there is no one catalyst for the rebound, markets seem to be bouncing from deeply oversold conditions last week, with some support from falling food and energy prices.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices are now down nearly 15 percent to $104 levels, from $122 levels in early June.
In the view of Edward Jones analysts, markets may not be able to mount a sustainable rally until fundamental conditions start to improve, notably until inflation shows consistent signs of moderation.
Meanwhile, concerns around slowing economic growth continue to be reflected in financial markets.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 remains in bear market territory, down about 20 percent this year, while U.S. Treasury yields are moving lower as well.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which had reached a high of 3.48 percent in mid-June, is now down to 3.07 percent, perhaps also reflecting concerns around weaker economic growth ahead.
This week on Wednesday and Thursday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his semi-annual testimony to Congress.
He reiterated in his remarks that the Fed’s primary focus is price stability, and the Federal Open Market Committee will be looking for “compelling evidence” that inflation is moving downward before they can raise rates at a more gradual pace, or even think about pausing their hiking cycle.
Notably, Powell did acknowledge that Fed rate hikes could instigate a recession, although that is not the committee’s intent.
Nonetheless, the path to a soft landing remains challenging, particularly given the more aggressive front-loaded policy actions by the Fed, combined with ongoing uncertainty around the Ukraine crisis, commodity prices and impact of quantitative tightening to credit markets.
In analysts’ view, however, markets may have already priced in a mild downturn, potentially creating opportunities for investors in the months ahead.
Financial markets have moved swiftly and early this year in pricing in a fair amount of economic pessimism in the first half of 2022.
Both equity and bond markets are down close to bear market territory, driven by higher inflation, an aggressive Federal Reserve and growing risks around economic growth.,
However, perhaps the one silver lining in analysts’ view is that they do not see the scope for a deep or prolonged downturn.
The U.S. economy started the year from a position of relative strength, with a healthy consumer and solid corporate balance sheets.
This will provide some cushion against an increasingly tougher economic backdrop.
Historically, in periods of more shallow economic downturns, markets fall on average 28 percent over about a nine-month period.
If this trend holds for this cycle as well, markets may be closer to a bottoming process, and the risk-reward certainly looks incrementally more favorable in the months ahead.
