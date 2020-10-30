The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Pearl’s Sunrize Sanctuary to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The animal sanctuary is dedicated to saving the lives of at-risk animals.
Currently it’s home to about 50 animals, including exotic birds, ferrets, cats, dogs, rabbits and even sugar gliders, an Australian flying squirrel.
“We just want to give these guys a chance to be happy and feel love,” said Dawn Emel, who owns the sanctuary with her husband, Curtis.
Most of the sanctuary’s animals came from abusive homes while others had to be surrendered.
Dawn said she was always around animals growing up on a ranch, and that she was the kid who was always bringing stray cats and dogs home.
While living on Idaho, Dawn and Curtis first took in some cats and dogs, nothing official at first, but then their home turned into a sanctuary really fast, Curtis said.
One of the animals they rescued, a Goffin’s cockatoo named Pearl, is who the sanctuary is named after.
The sanctuary also hopes to collaborate, communicate and educate about the importance of animal rescue and welfare.
For instance, Curtis called birds “lifelong animals” and said “they feel it” when they are given up.
Over time, however, they are able to gain the animals’ trust. Curtis called Dawn “our animal whisperer.”
Pearl’s has been in Salida for three years and it received it’s non-profit organization status this spring.
The sanctuary accepts donations of everything from food, blankets and even old toys that can be re-purposed for the animals.
People can contact Dawn to see what the sanctuary needs and also for more information at https://www.facebook.com/PearlsSunrizeSanctuary.
