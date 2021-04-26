Stocks closed broadly higher today in anticipation of a strong earnings week after coming under pressure last week on reports that President Joe Biden is planning to increase the capital gains tax rate.
The NASDAQ and S&P 500 outperformed, led by economically sensitive stocks.
Bond yields were little changed, hovering near the 1.6 percent mark, with inflation concerns somewhat abated by recent reports that durable goods orders increased far less than expected.
International stocks are mostly positive, with Asia and Europe trading to the positive.
Bitcoin was sharply higher today, recovering from a recent sell-off that saw the price tank.
So far, earnings season has seen strong results, with 84 percent of those reported beating analysts’ expectations. However, strong earnings haven’t been enough to ease investor concerns about the sustainability of future growth amid concerns of inflation.
With last year’s profit numbers being extraordinarily low for many businesses, posting strong year-over-year growth has been expected.
With investors setting a high bar for corporate profit growth, price-multiple growth has flattened, though it’s still at elevated levels.
Expect price multiples to remain flat, if not fall, over the coming year as company profits grow, which sets up a backdrop for modest but positive equity returns.
The vaccinations effort continues with more than 200 million Americans receiving at least one shot and 90 million adults fully vaccinated. Inoculations are having a positive affect on hospitalizations and deaths, with rates seeing a sharp decline even as coronavirus cases continue to grow worldwide.
India has been one of the hardest hit by the recent COVID-19 wave, while in Europe, lockdowns continue to be eased as case counts are moving in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.