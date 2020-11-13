The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ramps and Alleys Skate Shop to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
Ramps and Alleys is part professional retail space where people can find everything they need for roller skates and skateboards, as well as ice skates and hockey accessories.
Owner Stacy Falk said they’re focused on roller skates and skateboards, including protective gear, right now.
One of the brands it carries is Rivertown Skateboards, which are made in Salida by Salidan, Derek Scott.
“We try to do as much local as we can,” Falk said.
Ramps and Alleys also offers maintenance and repairs, including a professional ice skate sharpener in house.
In addition to the 700 square foot retail space, there’s also a 2,000 square foot community clubhouse located in the Ramps and Alleys featuring a free mini indoor skatepark and an outdoor ramp.
The clubhouse, operated by the AVHRA Quad Club non-profit organization, has space available for non-profit groups, and others, to rent or have events.
Falk said they dedicated the clubhouse to Nick Merchlewitz for donated hundreds of hours of work.
The store’s name, meanwhile, is a play on Falk and Molly Shrewsbury’s roller derby names.
Falk’s derby name is Ramplifyer and Shrewsbury’s derby name is Alley Oop. The two met at roller derby, Falk said, and shared the dream of opening a skate shop in town, which happened sooner than they imagined.
Shrewsbury is also the head coach of the quad club.
“It feels pretty incredible when you work this hard on something you’re passionate about,” Falk said. “I’ve never experienced this until now.”
Ramps and Alleys is located at 645 E. U.S. 50. It is currently open from 10 a.m. –6 p.m. Thursday –Monday.
More information is available at https://www.rampsandalleys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.