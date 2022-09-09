AVHH makes new hire

Ark Valley Helping Hands, in collaboration with Chaffee County Public Health, recently hired Aubrey Tamietti as its new program coordinator.
At this time, Ark Valley Helping Hands will remain a nonprofit and continue providing services to older adults in Chaffee County; however, Tamietti is employed by Chaffee County, a press release stated.
Ark Valley Helping Hands is a neighbor-to-neighbor, volunteer-based nonprofit that has been serving older residents in Chaffee County since 2015.
The organization relies on volunteers to provide services to members. Volunteers offer companionship, pick up prescriptions, grocery shop, provide rides to appointments, handle occasional household chores and fix simple items around the house.
It is looking to expand its volunteer and member base, so anyone who is interested in getting involved is asked to contact Tamietti at 719-530-1198 or info@avhelpinghands.org.
The next Fall Service Day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22. Services to be provided are window washing, weeding, leaf raking and yard cleanup.
