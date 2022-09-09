AVHH makes new hire

Aubrey Tamietti and Dotty celebrate a climb during a recent hike. Tamietti has recently been hired as the new program coordinator for Ark Valley Helping hands. 

 

 Courtesy photo

Ark Valley Helping Hands, in collaboration with Chaffee County Public Health, recently hired Aubrey Tamietti as its new program coordinator. 

At this time, Ark Valley Helping Hands will remain a nonprofit and continue providing services to older adults in Chaffee County; however, Tamietti is employed by Chaffee County, a press release stated.

