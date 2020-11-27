Chamber corner – High Side Bar & Grill

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed High Side Bar & Grill to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The restaurant, located on the Arkansas River at 300 W. Sackett, has a full bar with specialty drinks, burgers, sandwiches, wings, salads and more.
T.W. “Chief” Winston, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Angela, also noted that in a small town with limited options, they’ve adapted their offerings to keep people from getting bored.
“We started adding daily specials to keep things fresh and new,” Chief said.
High Side also started serving desserts recently, like peanut butter cream pie.
Angela posts the daily specials at Facebook.com/HighSideSalida and https://www.instagram.com/high_side_bar_and_grill/.
The full menu, meanwhile, is available at https://highsidesalida.com/menu/.
High Side is open from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. seven days a week. It also has a happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday while Wednesday is Lady’s night, offering ladies $3 draft beers and well drinks from 7 p.m. until closing time.
Angela also said they have “the best patio location in town,” which overlooks the river. People can watch the game at High Side and once COVID-19 dies down, it plans on having lots of live music at the restaurant as well.
