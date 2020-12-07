Equities were higher Friday, closing out another solid week of gains for U.S. stocks.
Despite a notable slowdown in hiring that was revealed in a late November jobs report, stocks and Treasury yields rose, reflecting expectations for additional stimulus.
The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, missing estimates for a 460,000 gain.
The unemployment rate declined to 6.7 percent from 6.9 percent, as expected, but the participation rate also declined, indicating that more people exited the labor force.
Declines in retail and government jobs largely accounted for the miss in hiring gains.
Crude oil futures fell $.17 to 46.09 a barrel. Gold futures rose $2.00 to $1,842.00.
