Valley to Valley Senior Care Center, which provides day respite for seniors and caregivers, recently broke ground for a new senior care campus in Saguache.
The center’s board of directors first recognized a need in 2010 for assisted living, overnight respite as well as day respite care, a press release stated. After researching and waiting for an opportunity to be available, in 2018 Byron Williams agreed to donate 10 acres of land to Valley to Valley, 1.6 miles east of Saguache.
In 2019 when the documents were in place, Valley to Valley moved forward with development through fundraisers, community awareness and grants.
Those involved in the project include Terry Gillette, vice president and chairman of the Saguache project; contractors DHC and Associates; CEO Yvonne Braden; and the remainder of the board of directors.
As a the result, the centers in both Salida and Saguache are Tri-West Healthcare, VA and Medicaid approved and accept other insurances and private pay. The current facility is in good standing with the state, all health inspections, revalidations and federal requirements.
The completed new campus will provide many amenities for veterans and seniors. More information will be announced as the project develops.
