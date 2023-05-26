Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recognized Salida Council for the Arts May 5 as its Nonprofit of the Quarter.
The Salida Council for the Arts mission is to enrich the cultural life of the community by supporting the arts through funding, advocacy and creating opportunities for artists to grow and engage with the community.
With a board of 13 members, the organization has a wealth of experience, skills and talents that contribute to the council’s fulfilment of its mission, a press release stated.
Council President Ken Brandon, who has served on many councils and boards in his 45 years in Salida, said, “This is the funnest, most loving and caring and hardest working group of people with which I’ve ever served. I believe this is the case because everyone on the SCFTA board believes that the arts have the power to sustain the vitality of a community.”
Council activities include the annual Valley Visions art show, which showcases local artists; scholarships for high school senior pursuing artistic endeavors post high school; community grants; awards for local artists; events like the monthly Creative Mixers; and a newsletter.
Brandon said, “With the help of our friends, we will only get better.”
