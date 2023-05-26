Salida Council for the Arts

Salida Council for the Arts receives recognition May 5 as the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Quarter. From left front are Bwernadette Marconi, Alyssa Boland, Ken “Giraffe” Brandon, Nancy Kay, Dania Pettus and Karin Naccarato. Back: Dan Ridenour, Art Gentile, Eva Egbert, Sam Johnson, Maureen Schultz and Gary Buchanan.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recognized Salida Council for the Arts May 5 as its Nonprofit of the Quarter.

The Salida Council for the Arts mission is to enrich the cultural life of the community by supporting the arts through funding, advocacy and creating opportunities for artists to grow and engage with the community.

