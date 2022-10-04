Equity markets were up Monday after a bruising September.
Stocks still seem to be taking their cue from the bond market, and it’s unlikely there will be a sustainable rebound without a fall in bond yields.
The U.S. 10-year yield was down about 14 basis points Monday, trading at around 3.66 percent.
On the international front, European shares were higher while Asian markets declined, and Credit Suisse was a standout, trading lower by more than 10 percent.
In the energy market, oil moved sharply higher, as OPEC teases large output cuts to “stabilize” the market amid softening demand.
The currency market continues to trade in a volatile fashion, with the British pound rebounding after the U.K. government walked back its plan to cut taxes on high earners.
The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking cycle has sparked concerns that something in the global financial system could break.
The national financial conditions index has risen sharply in recent months, pointing to lower liquidity in the system and higher borrowing costs for corporations.
Equity markets are likely keeping a close eye on financial conditions as an indication for how deep a recession in the future could be.
Another indication of financial instability has been the deeply inverted yield curves and quickly falling prices as bond investors price in higher policy rates.
The bond market needs liquidity to function in an orderly fashion, and any move by investors to dump bonds can have negative impacts for the economy.
Currency markets, another area of volatility, have seen the dollar strengthen to historic highs, which puts pressure on emerging market economy businesses to repay debt and means countries face higher energy costs, as oil is priced in the U.S. dollar.
